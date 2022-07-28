New Civic theatre takes its first steps

CANBERRA Theatre Centre and Civic Square will be among the big winners in the coming budget, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced today (July 28).

The government will allocate $28.44 million to develop the design and undertake consultation for the expanded Canberra Theatre Centre, including the long-awaited new lyric theatre, with a further $2.39 million spent to begin workplace health and safety upgrades and to support the centre’s expansion and redevelopment.

Theatre Centre director Alex Budd rejoiced to his subscribers, saying the decision would “herald the start of an exciting journey for the Canberra Theatre Centre”, saying: a “new major theatre of approximately 2000 seats will revolutionise the productions and events that we can produce and present.”

He describes the project as “ the largest undertaken at the Canberra Theatre Centre since its construction in 1965.”

Mr Barr also announced that the government would spend $7.9 million to undergo major heritage restorations and critical building upgrades at Gorman House Arts Centre in time for the site’s centenary in 2024.

Lanyon Homestead, he said, would also undergo revitalisation and safety works, with the former Nolan Gallery to be converted into administration space, providing a modern, safe and comfortable workspace for ACT Historic Places staff.

Arts Minister Tara Cheyne released five documents making up the new ACT Arts, Culture and Creative Policy and Arts Organisation Investment Program.

She also revealed that in the coming budget, funding for arts organisations would increase by around 10 per cent, providing a total of over $7.9 million a year to Canberra’s leading arts organisations, building on her 2021 “Statement of Ambition for the Arts,” which aims to position Canberra as Australia’s arts capital.