New faces among the winning baby names

CHARLOTTE has is the most popular baby name for girls this year for the third consecutive time, with Oliver topping the list for boys in the ACT.

Five names not seen in last year’s list have made the girls’ top 10: Isla, Evelyn, Zoe, Ava and Freya. Charlotte has been in the top 10 baby names every year since 2003.

For boys, Oliver topped the list for the second year in a row, with Henry and William also remaining in the top three. Newcomers Arthur, Elijah and Levi have made their top 10 debuts in 2022. Oliver has been in the top 10 since 2008.

In 2022, more than 6200 babies were registered in the ACT, a decrease from the 6330 registered in 2021.

The top 10 registered ACT baby names

Female

1 Charlotte

2 Isla

3 Evelyn

4 Amelia

5 Zoe

=6 Ella

=6 Hazel

=8 Ava

=8 Freya

=8 Grace



=8 Olivia

Male

1 Oliver

2 Henry

3 William

4 Leo

5 Theodore

6 Noah

7 Arthur

=8 George

=8 Thomas

=10 Elijah

=10 Levi

=10 Lucas