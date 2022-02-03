New laptops for ACT students

THOUSANDS of public high school students in Canberra have received their own laptop as school returned this week.

More than $21 million – over the next four years – was set aside in the ACT budget to give students in years seven to 12 their own Chromebook.

More than 3600 Chromebooks were delivered to students this week.

Since 2018, the ACT government has provided Chromebooks to every public high school student.