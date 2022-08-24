Nightmare lifts as Labor’s sun starts to shine

“The PM has presented himself successfully to the international leadership without falling prey to the incipient egomania that so often accompanies such tap-dancing on the world stage – as happened so embarrassingly with his three most recent predecessors,” writes “The Gadfly” columnist ROBERT MACKLIN.

IT’S been a little like waking from a nightmare. Suddenly the sun is shining through the bedroom window, yet the images of what you have just endured persist in the cerebellum. You can’t quite decide what’s real.

It feels as though the Albanese government has changed the whole perception of political leadership. Suddenly it seems they are genuinely seeking to reflect the will of the voters.

Starting with climate change, they’ve got the legislative ball rolling and signaled a queue of equally popular measures, from wage increases for the caring industry to a Federal ICAC and the Uluru Statement from the Heart. They’ve settled the Biloela family back among friends and neighbours without sparking an invasion of leaky boats; and they’ve re-introduced ourselves to the Pacific neighbourhood.

The PM has presented himself successfully to the international leadership without falling prey to the incipient egomania that so often accompanies such tap-dancing on the world stage – as happened so embarrassingly with his three most recent predecessors.

His ministerial team has also performed their roles as to the manor born, notably Penny Wong, Jim Chalmers, Chris Bowen, Tony Burke and Tanya Plibersek. And neither the PM nor Sports Minister Anika Wells sought to impose themselves with gratuitous “thank yous” to the individual medal winners at the Commonwealth Games.

What an amazing spectacle they provided, especially the women. Sure, that last furlong dash to the finish line by Ollie Hoare was exciting, but by comparison with, say, the multiple events in which some of our women swimmers triumphed, or the enormous efforts of the para-athletes such as the amazing Madison de Rozario, we really went overboard for Ollie’s singular achievement.

Indeed, once again it was the Australian women who were responsible for, by far, the largest number of medals. We have yet to appreciate the fabulous asset they represent, not only in their breathtaking expertise but especially the manner with which they “play the game”.

This was perfectly illustrated in the javelin event when, with her first throw of the competition, Mackenzie Little put herself ahead of every other contestant until the very last throw of the comp. That’s when teammate Kelsey-Lee Barber threw the spear a mere 16 centimetres further to claim the gold.

Mackenzie’s response was wonderful to behold. She embraced her victor with the same excitement and smiles as if she’d won the gold herself. It was absolutely typical of all the women’s competitions, at least from the Australian team. And perfectly in line with the kind of approach the government has displayed.

Though I’m not so sure about Defence Minister Richard Marles and his choice of a classic “Odd Couple” in Stephen Smith and Sir Angus Houston to review our strategic preparedness. That’s where the bright morning suddenly darkens to images of the nightmare we thought we’d left in our slumbers.

Singly, they are men of intelligence, experience and insight. I have recently been thrown together briefly with each of them. And I have no doubt they have the capacity to produce a very valuable report.

My only concern is that they begin from the standpoint that war is inherent in the human experience, and a dedication to the hallowed nature of the American alliance.

I’d be happier if a third figure were included, one who was not so wedded to the Australian military mindset… and wouldn’t it be nice if Aunty ABC were not quite so old “White Australia” in her China news reportage?

