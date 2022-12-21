Northbourne punch-up: do you know these men?

POLICE have released security photos of two men they believe were involved in an incident on Northbourne Avenue earlier this month.

Police responded to reports of a fight involving multiple people in front of Token and 5th Avenue bars at about 2.30am on Saturday, December 10.

One of the men police want to identify is described, at Picture 1, as Caucasian in appearance, about 180-190cm (5’10”- 6’2”) tall, with a heavy build and short, blonde hair. He was wearing a black crew neck jumper, black pants and black shoes.

The other man, at Picture 2, is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a slim build and medium-length blonde hair. He was wearing a hooded jumper, black pants and sneakers.

Police say they have spoken to witnesses regarding the incident, however are urging anyone who can identify these two men, or who may have information regarding the incident to come forward.

Call 1800 333000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.