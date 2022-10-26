On bail, but busted driving on stolen plates

A BONNER man has been charged with seven offences after being caught in a Mitsubishi Lancer with stolen number plates – breaching existing bail conditions.

About 4pm yesterday (October 25) officers from Operation Toric found the parked car in Bruce and saw the 44-year-old Bonner man return to the vehicle.

Police say the man attempted to leave the scene, however stop sticks were successfully used and the man was arrested.

The man, who was on bail at the time of his arrest, refused to undertake a roadside screening test and was taken to the ACT Watch House.

He was charged with driving while disqualified, refusing to undergo a roadside screening test, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample, number plates not properly issued, unlawful possession of stolen property, using an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle.

He was also charged with breaching a drug and alcohol treatment order, breaching a good behaviour order and breaching existing bail conditions.