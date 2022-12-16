One death as weekly covid numbers crack 3000

A MAN in his 80s has died with COVID-19, bringing Canberra’s total death count to 136.
The ACT has recorded 3018 total COVID-19 cases this week, according to the weekly ACT Health report released today (December 16).
Of the 3018 cases, 1398 were detected via PCR and 1620 via RAT.
There are 81 active cases in hospital, but none requiring intensive care or ventilation.
As of 11pm yesterday, 78.6 per cent of people aged 16+ had received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the ACT has recorded a total of 221,718 cases.
