News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 17°/20° | Friday, December 16, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

One death as weekly covid numbers crack 3000

A MAN in his 80s has died with COVID-19, bringing Canberra’s total death count to 136.

The ACT has recorded 3018 total COVID-19 cases this week, according to the weekly ACT Health report released today (December 16).

Of the 3018 cases, 1398 were detected via PCR and 1620 via RAT.

There are 81 active cases in hospital, but none requiring intensive care or ventilation.

As of 11pm yesterday, 78.6 per cent of people aged 16+ had received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the ACT has recorded a total of 221,718 cases.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews