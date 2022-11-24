News location:

Canberra CityNews

Thursday, November 24, 2022

One vote to go on territory rights

SENATORS have voted 41-25 in favour of laws restoring territory rights.

The upper house today (November 24) voted on the second reading of the legislation that would give the ACT and NT the power to make their own laws on voluntary assisted dying.

The final vote is expected to take place next Thursday (December 1).

The bill passed the lower house in August, 99 votes to 37.

One Response to One vote to go on territory rights

