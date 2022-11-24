One vote to go on territory rights

SENATORS have voted 41-25 in favour of laws restoring territory rights.
The upper house today (November 24) voted on the second reading of the legislation that would give the ACT and NT the power to make their own laws on voluntary assisted dying.
The final vote is expected to take place next Thursday (December 1).
The bill passed the lower house in August, 99 votes to 37.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply