Libs call for new housing choices survey

THE ACT’s opposition will call on the territory government to commission a new survey on housing choices for Canberrans.

Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee says the current Housing Choices Community Survey known as the “Winton Report” was released in 2015 and found that only two per cent of Canberrans want to live in high density apartments, and almost 85 per cent of Canberrans want to live in detached housing.

“It’s time for fresh data to inform the future of land release, development and planning in the ACT,” Ms Lee says.

“The 2015 survey found that an overwhelming majority of Canberrans want to live in medium and low-density housing, and this Labor-Greens government cannot hide from that.”

Ms Lee has long called for the territory government to acknowledge there is a housing affordability crisis in Canberra, and for the government to provide more land in the ACT for detached housing.

“This Labor-Greens Government cannot refuse to collect new data about how and where Canberrans want to live because they’re scared the result won’t support their 70 per cent infill policy agenda,” Ms Lee says.

“If Labor and the Greens are serious about addressing the housing crisis here in the ACT, there should be no hesitation in commissioning a fresh survey.”