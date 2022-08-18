Orchestra’s exquisitely crafted music, finely played

Music / “Tempestuous Skies”, Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra. At Albert Hall, August 17. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

PERFORMING in a style that respects and repeats the character of another generation is a task that takes years to get right, but this is what the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra does. Its efforts prove that all those years of practice are worth it.

With the co-artistic direction of Rachael Beesley and Nicole van Bruggen, and Neal Peres Da Costa, fortepiano, emerging musicians from Young Mannheim Symphonists and the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra, in this all-Mozart concert showed their informed performance style on period instruments can create a distinctive world of sound.

Thundering into action for its first performance in the Albert Hall in Canberra, with timpani pounding and a string section of 13 players, began the “Serenade No.6 in D Major”, K.239, Serenata Notturna, by Mozart. The quality and volume of the music is equally reflected in the enthusiasm of the performers.

Sounding more like a victory piece than a serenade, this is exquisitely crafted music finely played. The three movements of this small work are the perfect concert opener to get the night off to a joyful and top-note start.

The “Piano Concerto No.23 in A Major”, K.488, with Da Costa on fortepiano, along with a larger orchestra, creates a sweet sound in the opening moments. It soon blossoms into a full rich concerto before the piano comes in by itself. Da Costa renders this music with affection and clarity through a deft touch as he does with everything he performs.

Each section of the orchestra gets its special touches as the fortepiano cuts through with its soft, yet individual, voice. The statement Mozart makes in his solo piano moments is as if to say, I can create anything I want, but it will all fit in while being unique. And in this piano concerto, some of his finest music can be heard, especially in the slow movement, which is ethereal and sublime.

After the interval, the “Overture to Don Giovanni”, K.527, with its full-on opening few notes that the orchestra blasted out, set this dramatic opera music into motion. Swelling out the numbers with additional players that take up almost a third of the Albert Hall, their dynamic, presence, and superior musicality makes this overture a piece that will remain in this reviewer’s musical memory for a long time. Just wow.

On to the final work of the night with the “Symphony No.41 in C Major”, K.551, Jupiter. In four movements, this is, as the world knows it, one of the greatest symphonies ever. The quality, the subtlety, the luscious, full-bodied tonal music with so many lines of individually brilliant tunes, sees it as one of the most performed symphonies ever. Like an explosion of vibrant colours, filled with drama, sweetness and happy moments, this work expresses what is profound and joyful in the world.

The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra is a powerhouse of the highest quality music making. Maybe it is the dedication to historically informed performance that makes it so good. Maybe it is the joy audiences see on the player’s faces, but it is certainly the quality of its performance that makes its music something to treasure.

Richard Gill, the renowned music educator and founding artistic director of the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra would be so proud and delighted with the music it is making today. Its balance of tone, dynamic and inspired music making is something everyone should go out of their way to experience.