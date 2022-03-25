Organic waste facility given green light

THE ACT government will build a FOGO facility capable of processing 50,000 tonnes of Canberra’s organic waste each year.

Vacant land at the Hume Resource Recovery Estate – adjacent to the existing Materials Recovery Facility at Mugga Lane – has been earmarked for the development.

A tender for the “in-vessel” composting facility, capable of processing 50,000 tonnes of food and garden organic material (FOGO) per year, will be released later this year, the ACT government says.

In-vessel composting is used to treat food and garden waste mixtures. Composting takes place in an enclosed environment, with accurate temperature control and monitoring.

Meantime, a FOGO food waste program is currently being trialled at 5000 households in Belconnen.

Food scraps make up 37 per cent of household waste in the ACT, with 65,000 tonnes of organic waste sent to landfill in Canberra each year.