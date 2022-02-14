Overall pulls further ahead as by-election count continues

THE Nationals’ Nichole Overall is still on track to become the first woman to represent the people of Monaro, following Saturday’s by-election.

Latest figures show the Nationals will retain former deputy premier John Barilaro’s seat of Monaro, despite a swing of more than six per cent.

As of 2pm today (February 14), with 43.8 per cent of the vote counted, the Nationals had secured 47.2 per cent of the vote to Labor’s 33.2 per cent.

The Greens secured some 7.9 per cent of the vote followed by Independent Andrew Thaler – from Nimmitabel – picking up just over six per cent of first preference votes.

The Sustainable Australia party received 3.2 per cent of the vote to the Animal Justice Party’s 2.4 per cent.

To date, 25,463 votes have been counted in the Monaro by-election, with 773 judged informal.

Postal votes will be counted next Saturday (February 19).