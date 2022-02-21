Parker’s different use of clay

Craft / “The Space in Between”, Emma J V Parker. At Canberra Potters, Watson Arts Centre, Watson until March 6. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE

EMMA Parker lives and works in Melbourne. The pieces in this exhibition represent commuters – who are experiencing the space or the time between leaving home and arriving at their destination.

A video at the beginning of the exhibition shows Parker’s techniques of creating the sculptures. She carves and shapes “sheets” of porcelain, which are lightly modelled, to produce heads of men and women. They are not identifiable, but are composite portraits, seen over many trips. Many are looking down at their devices, filling in time as they travel. Their faces are generally vacant – either thinking of what was left behind, or what can be expected at their landing place. If not looking down, they are staring out – through the windows to the passing views. Their clothes and hands, and the belongings they are clutching, are almost entirely painted.

In addition to the sculpted heads, Parker is showing several platters in stoneware, hung on the wall. Similar figures are painted on the surface. Occasionally she includes some clues as to where the heads were captured – a faint sign, which can only be a railway. Fleeting scenes race by.

The exhibition includes four “tiles”, showing the anonymity of railway stations, with waiting figures. I do not find these very successful – part of the appeal of the figures is their three-dimensionality. The edges of the platters are gently folded inwards, giving them more animation.

The reverse of each of the sculptures is painted, some with patterns others with a clue to the face.

Groups of tiny, modelled figures similar to the toy soldiers small boys once played with are also included. They are quite anonymous, but almost all are playing with their mobile phones.

This exhibition shows Parker’s skills in modelling and drawing/painting. She shows a different use of clay from thrown or hand-built vessels. Perhaps for commuters who haven’t travelled very much in the past two and a half years, the works will remind them of what used to be, pre-covid.