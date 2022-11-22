News location:

Canberra CityNews

People’s choice prize favours ‘The Promotion’

Anneke Jamieson with her winning work. Photo: Helen Musa

PATRONS of the Australian War Memorial’s Napier Waller Art Prize were in furious agreement when retired major Anneke Jamieson was voted in as winner of the 2022 Napier Waller Art people’s choice for her portrait, “The Promotion”, which has also won the main 2022 Napier Waller Art Prize in June.

Jamieson, a mother of three, took inspiration from her own experiences when creating the work, an acrylic and oil on canvas featuring a servicewoman in uniform breastfeeding her baby.

“The promotion”, by Anneke Jamieson

The work, the memorial says  was a clear winner, with 2254 people voting from more than 7300 votes cast and Jamieson will receive a $5000 cash prize and the portrait will be added into the Memorial’s National Collection as part of the prize, open to all current and former service personnel in the Australian Defence Force

“When I painted this piece I wanted military mothers, and working mothers in general, to see her and feel seen themselves. To allow themselves a moment to acknowledge all those conflicting feelings their professional success has on being present for the baby in their arms. To acknowledge, accept, forgive themselves and feel grateful,” Jamieson said.

“Winning the people’s choice award means that she – the woman in my artwork – is doing exactly what I hoped she would. I am honoured beyond words.”

“This portrait has inspired thousands of people to vote, from within the Defence community but also people interested in art and Anneke Jamieson’s story of service and family,” Australian War Memorial Director, Matt Anderson, said.

The prize and exhibition is held biennially with the next prize in 2024.

 

Helen Musa

Helen Musa

Top Stories

