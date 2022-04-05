Pill testing confirmed for major Canberra music festival

A “GROOVIN The Moo” (GTM) spokesperson has confirmed that pill testing will go ahead for the third year at the popular Canberra music festival.

Pill Testing Australia (PTA) and Harm Reduction Australia (HRA) are set to deliver their services at the festival on April 24.

In line with the ACT government’s festival policy, the promoters of GTM and Pill Testing Australia have been in discussions to provide festival-goers with access to “comprehensive pill testing services” for the festival, as they did previously in 2018 and 2019.

Around the same time of this year’s festival, PTA and HRA said they will open a new fixed pill testing site in Civic on a trial basis for two nights a week.

PTA says they want to offer pilot pill testing service free of charge in other states and territories at festivals of that government’s choice and with an independent evaluator of their choice in jurisdiction.