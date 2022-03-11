Pilot seriously injured in Snowy Mountains chopper crash

A PILOT has been seriously injured in a helicopter crash in the Snowy Mountain region today (March 11).
Just after 11.30am a contracted helicopter made an emergency landing after experiencing difficulty north of Lake Crackenback near Guthega Road, Guthega – east of Perisher Valley within the Kosciuszko National Park.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District – alongside Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance, and State Emergency Service – attended and located the helicopter, which had five people on board.
The male pilot suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The four male passengers were not seriously injured, and due to the steep terrain, a vertical rescue operation is underway to winch them to safety.
Inquiries have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply