Pilot seriously injured in Snowy Mountains chopper crash

A PILOT has been seriously injured in a helicopter crash in the Snowy Mountain region today (March 11).

Just after 11.30am a contracted helicopter made an emergency landing after experiencing difficulty north of Lake Crackenback near Guthega Road, Guthega – east of Perisher Valley within the Kosciuszko National Park.

Officers attached to Monaro Police District – alongside Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance, and State Emergency Service – attended and located the helicopter, which had five people on board.

The male pilot suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The four male passengers were not seriously injured, and due to the steep terrain, a vertical rescue operation is underway to winch them to safety.

Inquiries have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.