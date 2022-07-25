Plan revealed for Canberra’s big battery project

FUNDING of $850,000 has been allocated in the 2022-23 ACT Budget to progress the Big Canberra Battery project.

The battery aims to help “future proof” the territory’s energy supply by reducing the load on Canberra’s electricity network, and comes as the next step in the government’s efforts reduce emissions and provide sustainable energy to ACT households.

The project will be delivered in three streams, aiming to be be capable of powering roughly one-third of the ACT once built.

Stream one will deliver 250MW of grid connected battery storage to support the electricity network.

Stream two will initially seek to deliver batteries at 14 government sites to help reduce power used in government buildings and reduce the strain on the distribution network.

Stream three will deliver medium-sized neighbourhood batteries.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the government wants Canberra to become a globally recognised centre for renewable energy innovation and investment.

“ACT Labor’s Big Canberra Battery will involve a distributed network of batteries that will be built around the city. As a combined network, this battery system can address network constraints, enable more Canberrans to have solar and shorten the pay-off period of domestic solar systems,” said Barr.

The government sites are spread around the city, with batteries planned for sites in Fyshwick, Gungahlin, Belconnen, Chifley, Greenway, Kambah and Stromlo.

“After delivering 100 per cent renewable electricity, battery storage if the next step to protect the ACT when fossil fuel generators fail during hot summers. ACT Labor recognises that low-cost energy storage is the missing-link in the transition to a 100 per cent renewable National Electricity Market,” Barr said.

“This investment will continue driving down energy costs, supporting sustainable national energy infrastructure, facilitate greater community participation in the renewables revolution and ensure economic and environmental benefits for the territory.”

Procurement processes for streams one and two are currently being developed and will open to industry in August 2022.