Plane makes forced return to airport

INVESTIGATIONS are underway following an incident that forced a plan to return to the Canberra Airport.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said the incident involving a Saab 340 turboprop passenger aircraft happened during take off this morning (November 10).

A ratchet strap that was not removed from one of the aircraft’s propellers struck the aircraft’s fuselage, forcing the plane to turn back and return to the airport.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said investigations have begun.

“Transport safety investigators from the ATSB’s Canberra office have deployed to Canberra Airport to inspect the aircraft, to begin the process of interviewing the flight crew and passengers, and to gather other relevant information for the investigation,” he said.

“The ATSB will publish a final report, detailing contributing factors and any identified safety issues, at the conclusion of the investigation.”