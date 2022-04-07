Police are searching for missing person, Cassie Wright

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing 33-year-old woman Cassie Wright.

Cassie has not been seen or heard from since 8pm on Monday (April 4), and was last seen in Amaroo.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 173cm (5’8″) tall, with long dark hair, green eyes, and of slim build.

Police and family hold concerns for Cassie’s welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Cassie’s family believe she may be driving a white Audi A3 with ACT registration plates YPT13A.

Anyone with information should call police on 131 444.