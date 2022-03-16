Police arrest prolific shoplifting duo

POLICE have arrested a 54-year-old Macquarie woman and a 44-year-old Watson man alleged to have been involved in at least 13 robberies.

On Tuesday (March 15) police executed a search warrant at a residence in Macquarie for theft related matters.

During the search police located articles of clothing matching items captured on store CCTV cameras worn by the woman during multiple shoplifting incidents.

Following further investigations police will allege the pair were involved in at least 13 thefts of electrical items, alcohol and tools from retail outlets across the ACT to the value of over $7700.

Police will allege the woman committed most of these thefts with her co-offender.

The woman has been charged with eight counts of joint commission of minor theft, five counts of minor theft, one count of make off without payment and use unregistered vehicle.

The man has been charged with eight counts of joint commission of minor theft.

They are both due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on April 6.

Investigations are continuing.