Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Police bust woman dealing drugs

Seized drugs in a DVD player. Photo: ACT Police

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with drug trafficking after being caught, police say, with a plastic bag of crystalline substance, digital scales, $10,740 in cash and small clip seal bags.

Police raided a house in Conder yesterday (December 13) after “receiving credible information regarding sale and supply of illicit drugs” in the ACT.

A police arrived, the woman was standing next to a coffee table that had a bag of white crystalline substance on it, digital scales and small clip seal bags.

Police say they also found a vacuum-sealer device, a bayonet, a shotgun shell and $10,740 in cash.

The woman has been charged with drug trafficking, dealing in the proceeds of crime and breach of bail.

