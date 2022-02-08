News location:

Police call for help to find missing teenager

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of missing 13-year-old Isabella Wood who was last seen boarding a bus in Holt on Monday night (February 7).

Isabella Wood.

It is reported that Isabella was boarding a bus to Gungahlin at about 6pm when she was last seen.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build, about 165 cm (5’5″) tall with medium to long black hair.  

Isabella was wearing a school polo shirt, grey Adidas tracksuit pants and Nike shoes. 

She is known to frequent the shops and skateparks in both Belconnen and Gungahlin. 

Police and Isabella’s family are worried for her welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her. 

Anyone who has seen Isabella since Monday is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444, quoting reference number 7031458.

Related Posts

Teens arrested after Yarralumla fires
News

Teens arrested after Yarralumla fires

A 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy have been charged with multiple counts of attempted arson after allegedly attempting to set fire to two Yarralumla residences and a preschool this week.

