Police call out for road-rage witnesses

THERE was a road rage incident on the Tuggeranong Parkway on February 3 and police are still seeking witnesses or any saved dashcam footage.

It followed a two-vehicle collision near the Cotter Road overpass and involved a blue Mitsubishi Triton 4WD utility and a silver Kia Rio.

Police say they believe there are members of the public who witnessed, drove by or have footage of the incident and have not contacted police.

Anyone driving in the vicinity of the incident between 2.15pm and 2.55pm is asked to call 1800 333000.