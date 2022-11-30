Police find stash of keys in stolen car

POLICE have arrested a man driving a stolen ute, with officers finding multiple sets of keys in the vehicle.

Police say the 38-year-old was arrested at a Belconnen intersection after driving a stolen Toyota Hilux erratically and swerving over the road.

The man was charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified and drug driving.

When police searched the man’s vehicle they found multiple sets of keys.

Anyone who believes they own the keys should contact police.