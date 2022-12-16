Police haul tops $500,000

HALF a million dollars worth of weapons, jewellery, steroids, and luxury vehicles have been seized after a three month police operation.

The lengthy investigation, which came to an end yesterday, resulted in the arrest of an alleged drug trafficker.

Police say the 32-year-old Googong man is the second person apprehended as part of the investigation.

He was stopped by police in October, and upon a search of the man’s BMW police found four mobile phones, and more than $60,000 in cash. His car was seized.

Yesterday, police stopped the man as he entered the ACT and searched his car, his residence and a business in Mitchell.

Police recovered a modified Mercedes G-Wagon, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, jewellery, more than $100,000 in cryptocurrency, prohibited weapons, steroids, documents, and electronic devices.

The man was charged with five drug trafficking offences, as well as single counts of dealing with suspected proceeds of crime and using an unregistered vehicle.

The arrest follows that of a 36-year-old man who was earlier charged with multiple drugs and firearms offences as part of the same police investigation.