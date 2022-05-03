News location:

Canberra CityNews

Police investigate ute crash in Garran

AT about 9.55pm last night (May 2) police were called to a single vehicle collision on Hindmarsh Drive in Garran.

A silver ute had reportedly left the road and rolled.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.

