Police investigate ute crash in Garran

AT about 9.55pm last night (May 2) police were called to a single vehicle collision on Hindmarsh Drive in Garran.
A silver ute had reportedly left the road and rolled.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses have been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.
