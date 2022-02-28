Police investigate string of burglaries

POLICE are investigating a series of burglaries at businesses in Fyshwick, Phillip and Mawson in the past week which they believe may all be linked to one group.

CCTV footage collected by police has shown cars passing stores as the break-ins occurred, and police would are seeking witnesses in the vicinity when the incidents occurred.

The incidents include:

February 17 at 3.30am, Trek Bicycles, Phillip

February 17/18, Virtue Hair Salon, Mirror Image Hair Salon and Mawson Hair Salon

February 18 at 4:30am, Wattle Snack Bar and Discount Grocery Store, Phillip

February 18 at 5am, Ion DNA E Vehicles, Fyshwick

February 27 at 4:30am, Ion DNA E Vehicles, Fyshwick

An involved vehicle has been recovered and is being forensically examined, and police believe one group may be responsible for the burglaries.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the website here.