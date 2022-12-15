News location:

Canberra CityNews

December 15, 2022

Police on hunt for coin thief

The stolen Possum Magic coin collection.

A VALUABLE collection of coins has been stolen from a home in Queanbeyan.

Police say the collectable coins were stolen during a break and enter at a residence in Queanbeyan on December 5.

The stolen coins include a Possum Magic Collection, and a number of limited addition $2 coins with various colourations and designs.

Anyone with information should call Monaro police on 6298 0599.

