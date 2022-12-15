Police poised to blitz coast road

WITH holiday traffic about to hit the road, police are urging motorists to re-think their driving behaviour with the launch of their summer road safety campaign.

The Kings Highway Road Safety Partnership – formed 14 years ago between ACT Policing, government agencies and local councils – strives to keep the Kings Highway free of fatalities and serious collisions by promoting safe driving behaviours.

Acting Inspector Ken Williams of ACT Road Policing said Canberrans travelling on the road this Christmas should remember to take regular breaks during long journey’s, stay alert and stick to the speed limit.

“If you speed, then you should expect to get caught and face the consequences – no matter what side of the border you’re on,” said acting Inspector Williams.

“For Canberrans heading to and from the coast, make sure you plan to stop and take a break during your journey.

“There are a lot of communities along the way that have done it tough the past couple years. You can help them and make your trip safer, by stopping in one of the towns along the way.”

The partnership brings together the Eurobodalla Shire, Shoalhaven City and Queanbeyan Palerang Regional councils, ACT Policing, NSW Police, Transport Canberra and City Services, and Transport for NSW.