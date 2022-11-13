Police seek chemist thieves

POLICE are looking for two men who stole from a pharmacy in Queanbeyan.
The offence took place at the Chemist Warehouse in east Queanbeyan over the weekend.
The first man is described as being Caucausian, tall with a medium build, and was wearing a grey cap, yellow high-vis jumper, black pants and brown work boots.
The second man is described as being Caucasian, with a medium build, wearing a black cap, orange high-vis jumper and shirt, black pants and white sneakers.
Anyone who knows who these men are or has information about the offence is urged to contact 1800 333 000.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply