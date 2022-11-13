Police seek chemist thieves

POLICE are looking for two men who stole from a pharmacy in Queanbeyan.

The offence took place at the Chemist Warehouse in east Queanbeyan over the weekend.

The first man is described as being Caucausian, tall with a medium build, and was wearing a grey cap, yellow high-vis jumper, black pants and brown work boots.

The second man is described as being Caucasian, with a medium build, wearing a black cap, orange high-vis jumper and shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone who knows who these men are or has information about the offence is urged to contact 1800 333 000.