Police seek help to solve missing-person mysteries

FAMILY members of long-term missing people are being are being encouraged to provide a DNA sample at a pop-up collection centre in Queanbeyan.

The samples are taken via buccal swab and are compared against profiles of all unidentified bodies and human remains on hand in NSW.

The state-wide program is being run by NSW police aims to identify over 750 missing persons, some missing for more than 80 years.

Missing Persons Registry Commander, Detective Inspector Glen Browne, is encouraging people in Queanbeyan to participate.

“I can’t stress enough how important sample numbers are with respect to the success of this program, so it’s crucial we see as many family members of missing persons come forward to assist ongoing investigations,” Det Insp Browne said.

The collection program has already travelled throughout northern and western NSW and is now on its southern NSW tour with pop-up collection centre’s in Albury, Griffith, Wagga Wagga and Queanbeyan.

The Queanbeyan pop-up collection centre will be set up on Friday (July 15) at the Axis Youth centre, on the corner of Campbell and Park streets.