Police to pounce on alcohol-related crime

OPERATION Midnight is set to begin targeting alcohol-related crime and violent behaviour across Canberra’s pubs and clubs.

From Saturday (December 17) police will conduct foot patrols through Garema Place, as well as visiting venues “right across the territory” to keep an eye on Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Police say they will also talk with licensees regarding the importance of the responsible service of alcohol, and strategies to minimise alcohol-related risks.

Insp Stephen Ladd said there was a rise in parties and end-of-year celebrations, but there is also a rise in potentially dangerous behaviour.

“Ultimately, police want everyone to enjoy a happy and safe festive period. What we don’t want to see people take things too far on a night out,” said Ladd.

“If you come to police attention, you may find yourself with a Criminal Infringement Notice or taken into police custody, which is a quick way to ruin a fun night out.”

