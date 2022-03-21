Porsche stolen in early-morning home burglary

ACT police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a Porsche stolen from Hughes on Sunday (March 20) morning.

The white 2015 Porsche Macan Turbo, with ACT registration plates “TURBO”, was stolen at 5.55am on Sunday.

Police received a report that two people had broken into a house while the occupants were sleeping.

Once inside the property the offenders stole property including the Porsche. It has a sun roof and distinctive black bump guards on the four doors.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or witnessed any suspicious activity, is urged to call police on 131 444.