Power lines down as storm sweeps across the south

POWER lines are down in Chapman, Fisher, Rivett and Stirling as a fast-moving storm cell impacted Tuggeranong Valley and Weston Creek tonight (November 27).
Emergency services report there were 103 requests for assistance . They advise the community to stay clear of downed power lines at all times and follow the advice of emergency services on scene.
