News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 11°/13° | Sunday, November 27, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Power lines down as storm sweeps across the south

Hail tonight in Weston. Photo: James Anderson

POWER lines are down in Chapman, Fisher, Rivett and Stirling as a fast-moving storm cell impacted Tuggeranong Valley and Weston Creek tonight (November 27). 

Emergency services report there were 103 requests for assistance . They advise the community to stay clear of downed power lines at all times and follow the advice of emergency services on scene.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Writers’ centre change brings out the adjectives 
News

Writers’ centre change brings out the adjectives 

Why would you name a writers' group after a restaurant? Marion the restaurant at Regatta Point is named after Marion Mahony Griffin. The writers' group decision is a mystery that can't be solved in this week's "Seven Days" with IAN MEIKLE.

Pocock agrees to deal on IR Bill
News

Pocock agrees to deal on IR Bill

THE Albanese government has struck a deal with ACT senator David Pocock to secure his vote in the Senate for its Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Secure Jobs, Better Pay) Bill .

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews