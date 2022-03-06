News location:

Canberra CityNews

Powerline down across Kings Highway

BUNGENDORE was without power and the Kings Highway at a standstill early this afternoon (March 6) after a powerline collapsed across the roadway about a kilometre east of the town.

NSW police directed weekend coastal traffic from Braidwood towards the Goulburn Road turnoff, but residents reported the highway closed in both directions.

The highway reopened at 2.20pm.

 

