Prescribed burn at Pialligo may produce smoke

SMOKE may be visible across Canberra as a prescribed burn is conducted at Pialligo today (November 30).

ACT Parks and Conservation say the burn at Pialligo Avenue is being conducted to restore native grasslands and reduce invasive species.

Fire managers will oversee the 3.18-hectare burn, saying every effort is made to minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across Canberra.

A buffer zone will be created around the perimeter of each prescribed burn.