Prescribed burn at Pialligo may produce smoke

SMOKE may be visible across Canberra as a prescribed burn is conducted at Pialligo today (November 30).
ACT Parks and Conservation say the burn at Pialligo Avenue is being conducted to restore native grasslands and reduce invasive species.
Fire managers will oversee the 3.18-hectare burn, saying every effort is made to minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across Canberra.
A buffer zone will be created around the perimeter of each prescribed burn.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply