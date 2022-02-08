Prescribed burn in Throsby may produce smoke

SMOKE may be visible across Canberra today (February 9) while fire managers conduct a prescribed burn at Throsby East.

The 23 hectare burn is being conducted to reduce weeds and thatch, and enhance native grasslands and Golden Sun Moth habitat.

As part of managing the prescribed burn to its conclusion, a buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the perimeter of each burn site.

The burn will begin today, and may continue into tomorrow if required.