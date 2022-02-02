Prisoner dead, believed hanged at Canberra jail

A PRISONER was found dead in a cell last night (February 1) at the Alexander Maconochie Centre. He is believed to have hanged himself.

An ACT Corrective Services spokesperson said the 27-year-old detainee was found by corrections officers during routine checks around 7pm.

“CityNews” understands the man, of caucasian appearance, died in a “management cell”, which are used in response to disciplinary breaches.

Police have notified the next of kin.

“No further details can be provided at this time as the matter will be the subject of investigations by the police on behalf of the coroner and by the ACT Inspector of Correctional Services,” the spokesperson said.

However, “CityNews” understands the death came after a disturbance, quelled with capsiucum spray, yesterday afternoon in which some inmates were taken to management cells. “CityNews” cannot confirm a link between the two incidents.

However, they follow last week’s incidents at the prison including news of officers with covid and a fire lit inside a cell at the prison on Friday afternoon.