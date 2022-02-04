Protester with loaded rifle arrested

A 44-year-old male protester was arrested when police discovered a loaded rifle in his car.
The man’s arrest was made after a contingent of police officers moved in on an illegal camp site – set up on the lawns behind the National Library – this morning (February 4) removing tents and illegally parked cars.
A group of protesters began camping at the site earlier this week and are holding a rallies against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.
ACT Policing say four vehicles were towed away from the campsite after their owners refused to move them.
A small amount of camping and other equipment was also seized.
Police charged the 44-year-old protester with possession of an illegal firearm, and multiple traffic offence charges in relation to the roadworthiness of his vehicle.
