Protesters cleared out from Cotter campground

FOUR anti-vaccine mandate protesters have been arrested for illegal camping at the Cotter.
ACT police made the arrests last night (February 14) after some of the demonstrators set up camp beyond the designated campground.
Protesters were evicted from Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC) yesterday after they failed to leave the grounds by the deadline issued for Sunday (February 13) afternoon.
Three people were arrested for trespassing as part of the operation to clear EPIC ahead of the Canberra Show.
