Man missing for 56 years linked to Queanbeyan

A QUEANBEYAN resident has reported their family member missing 56 years after he first disappeared.

Ronald Peter Owen was last seen at his family home on Norman Street in Wendouree West, Victoria, some time in 1966.

Ronald’s family believe he may have travelled to NSW shortly after, however, he was not reported missing to police at the time of his disappearance.

On July 15 this year, a family member attended a pop-up familial DNA collection program in Queanbeyan to provide a sample of his DNA and report Ronald missing.

An investigation into his whereabouts has commenced.

At the time of his disappearance, Ronald was 18-years-old and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of solid build, about 175cm tall, with a fair complexion and brown hair.

As of today, Ronald would be 75-years-old.

Anyone with information into Ronald’s whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.