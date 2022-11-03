Racecourse faces ‘hostile takeover’

THE head of Canberra’s racing club has likened a surprise plan to build houses on Thoroughbred Park as a “hostile takeover”.
On Melbourne Cup Day – one of racing’s biggest days – the ACT government released a draft development strategy for the city’s inner north.
The strategy included two options for Thoroughbred Park. Option A is to develop some of the site into homes and shops, and option B is to develop all of the land and get rid of the race track.
Canberra Racing Club Chief Executive Officer Darren Pearce said option B came as a “total surprise” .
“With no consultation, and delivered on Melbourne Cup Day when we were hosting a significant race day of our own,” Pearce said.
“It felt akin to being a company in the middle of an AGM and getting a tap on the shoulder that a hostile takeover had been launched.
“There were a lot of employees of the club and racing industry participants who had a sleepless night worrying about what option B meant for them, their careers, their businesses and their families.”
The racing club does want to develop some of the land, Pearce said, with option A “closely aligned” to the club’s master plan.
In a statement, the ACT government said it had signed a five-year agreement with the racing club earlier this year, and the strategy was “not a plan to end horse racing”.
The ACT has already banned greyhound racing, and the Greens want to end all public funding for horse-racing.
