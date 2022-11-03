News location:

Canberra CityNews

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Racecourse faces ‘hostile takeover’

Canberra Racing Club CEO Darren Pearce.

THE head of Canberra’s racing club has likened a surprise plan to build houses on Thoroughbred Park as a “hostile takeover”.

On Melbourne Cup Day – one of racing’s biggest days – the ACT government released a draft development strategy for the city’s inner north.

The strategy included two options for Thoroughbred Park. Option A is to develop some of the site into homes and shops, and option B is to develop all of the land and get rid of the race track.

Canberra Racing Club Chief Executive Officer Darren Pearce said option B came as a “total surprise” .

“With no consultation, and delivered on Melbourne Cup Day when we were hosting a significant race day of our own,” Pearce said.

“It felt akin to being a company in the middle of an AGM and getting a tap on the shoulder that a hostile takeover had been launched.

“There were a lot of employees of the club and racing industry participants who had a sleepless night worrying about what option B meant for them, their careers, their businesses and their families.”

The racing club does want to develop some of the land, Pearce said, with option A “closely aligned” to the club’s master plan.

In a statement, the ACT government said it had signed a five-year agreement with the racing club earlier this year, and the strategy was “not a plan to end horse racing”.

The ACT has already banned greyhound racing, and the Greens want to end all public funding for horse-racing.

One Response to Racecourse faces ‘hostile takeover’

Neil, of Queanbeyan says: November 3, 2022 at 5:22 pm

Is anyone surprised that the government in power in the Apartment Capital wants to replace green space next to the tram tracks with apartments? Come on people, wake up and smell the concrete! Surely Yowani and Southwell Park are in danger too.

Reply

Leave a Reply

