Rain closes multiple ACT roads and crossings

A NUMBER of roads and crossings in Canberra have been closed as heavy rainfall continues throughout the territory.
The following crossings in the ACT are temporarily closed until further notice:
- Coppins Crossing
- Uriarra Crossing
- Point Hut Crossing
- Oaks Estate Crossing
- Swamp Creek Crossing
- Paddys River Crossing
- Angle Crossing
- Sunshine Crossing
There are also closures in place along sections of the following roads:
- Majura Road between Bunnings and Tambreet Street, Majura Park
- Morisset Road between Flemington Road and Federal Highway, Kenny
- Mugga Lane between the Monaro Highway and Long Gully Road
- Naas Road from Tharwa to Smiths Road
- Old Well Station Road, Lyneham
- McKay Gardens, Turner
- McCaughey Street, Turner
- Thurbon Road, Lyneham
