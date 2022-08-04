Rain closes multiple ACT roads and crossings

A NUMBER of roads and crossings in Canberra have been closed as heavy rainfall continues throughout the territory.

The following crossings in the ACT are temporarily closed until further notice:

Coppins Crossing

Uriarra Crossing

Point Hut Crossing

Oaks Estate Crossing

Swamp Creek Crossing

Paddys River Crossing

Angle Crossing

Sunshine Crossing

There are also closures in place along sections of the following roads:

Majura Road between Bunnings and Tambreet Street, Majura Park

Morisset Road between Flemington Road and Federal Highway, Kenny

Mugga Lane between the Monaro Highway and Long Gully Road

Naas Road from Tharwa to Smiths Road

Old Well Station Road, Lyneham

McKay Gardens, Turner

McCaughey Street, Turner

Thurbon Road, Lyneham