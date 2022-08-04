News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 11°/13° | Thursday, August 4, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Rain closes multiple ACT roads and crossings

A NUMBER of roads and crossings in Canberra have been closed as heavy rainfall continues throughout the territory.

The following crossings in the ACT are temporarily closed until further notice:

  • Coppins Crossing
  • Uriarra Crossing
  • Point Hut Crossing
  • Oaks Estate Crossing
  • Swamp Creek Crossing
  • Paddys River Crossing
  • Angle Crossing
  • Sunshine Crossing

There are also closures in place along sections of the following roads:

  • Majura Road between Bunnings and Tambreet Street, Majura Park
  • Morisset Road between Flemington Road and Federal Highway, Kenny
  • Mugga Lane between the Monaro Highway and Long Gully Road
  • Naas Road from Tharwa to Smiths Road
  • Old Well Station Road, Lyneham
  • McKay Gardens, Turner
  • McCaughey Street, Turner
  • Thurbon Road, Lyneham

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews