Rain closes sportsgrounds again

FOLLOWING more heavy rainfall throughout Canberra, ACT government sportsgrounds have been closed again for training and match play today (November 1).

Closures exclude the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and the Woden athletics track, but synthetic cricket nets will remain open.

The decision has been made by Transport Canberra and City Services to minimise damage to surfaces, and in the interests of public safety.

The grounds will be reassessed daily, and an update will be provided on their reopening here.