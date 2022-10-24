Rain closes sportsgrounds for second day

ACT government turf sportsgrounds will remain closed today (October 25), following the initial closure yesterday.
Sportsground conditions will be assessed again tomorrow, and a further update will be provided.
The grounds remain closed for training and match play, with exclusions for the Melrose and Nicholls synthetic fields and Woden athletics track.
The decision to close the ovals was made by Transport Canberra and City Services to minimise damage to turf surfaces.
