Rare butterfly found in Canberra

MORE populations of a rare and endangered butterfly have been found in Canberra.

First discovered in the ACT last year, more populations of the Purple Copper Butterfly (Paralucia spinifera) have been found in the Namadgi National Park.

Previously only known to be found in the Central Tablelands of NSW, the butterfly has been sighted in two areas of the national park said Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti.

“Following their discovery in the ACT last year, we are very excited to announce that new populations of the endangered Purple Copper Butterfly have been found in two areas of Namadgi National Park,” Vassarotti said.

“We know that the butterflies are very particular about elevation, being found only in areas between 850 metres and 1150 metres above see level.”

The butterflies like post-fire habitats and their favoured food is Blackthorn plants.

People who spot the rare and endangered butterfly should upload pictures and details to the Canberra Nature Map.