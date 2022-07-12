Rare chance to see Finnish designer’s work

Craft / “Tapio Wirkkala: Masterworks in Glass”, at The Modern Object, Fyshwick, until July 24. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE.

TAPIO Wirkkala was a Finnish designer and sculptor and a major figure of post-war design. He was considered by many to be a leading figure of modern Finnish industrial art. Born in 1915, he had a singular influence on the development of Finnish design from the ’40s through to his death in 1985.

Wirkkala’s success as a glass designer began in 1946 when he designed the Kantarelli vase for Iittala – a company founded in Finland in 1881 that produces glass. This began a lifelong relationship with lasting effects on his career and the company. He created more than 400 glass objects for Iittala, many of which remain popular today.

Several of his most well-known works are being exhibited.

Model 3147 is titled “Ice Bowl”. Blown into a mould, the walls of the bowl are jagged. The rim has been hammered, and then highly polished to a smooth surface. This work was first made in 1951 and exhibited at the Milan Triennial.

A double-sided vase in blue, clear and amber glass (Model 3584) from 1955 is also mould formed, in cased and flashed crystal. The form is simple, and elegant.

A plate held vertical in a graceful stand, was designed in 1967/1968. “Piatti di Tapio” is incalma – two bubbles of hot glass joined – with murrina glass in the centre. This work was made for Venini and is one of Wirkkala’s signature pieces.

This exhibition is a rare chance to see a substantial group of Wirkkala’s work dating from 1948. The colours are subdued, and the forms refined. Several works have “cut” surfaces, which we might also know as engraved. The lines define and enhance the form.

This exhibition is the first in a series of exhibitions at the Modern Object Gallery, which will explore key figures in 20th century design.