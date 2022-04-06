Really, how bad is it to guffaw like a bogan?

In these desperate times of war, plague, flood and pestilence, it’s vital to have the occasional hoot of laughter, says “The Gadfly” columnist ROBERT MACKLIN.

IN earlier days we turned on the British game show “Would I Lie To You?”. It’s a great way to end an evening of the ghastly murders on Netflix serials, especially the Nordic noir varieties, which proudly advise you of the “blood and gore” to follow.

The format of murder shows does get a little tiresome. Invariably the murder occurs at the top of the show. Then comes the music and the titles; next thing there’s a grumpy, smarmy or oh-so-clever forensic medico bending over the body as the (male or female, old or young) detective arrives and demands: “When did he/she die?” At which time the grumpy, smarmy or oh-so-clever medico replies: “I won’t know for sure till the autopsy, but between midnight and 6 o’clock this morning, depending on the weather.”

Detective: “It’s a rush job. This afternoon?”

Medico: Grumble, smarm, or clever quip.

That’s usually our cue to change channels. In fact, these days we’ve swapped them for the wide range of World Movies on SBS, all of which have been more thoughtful and poignant, especially the French ones. However, in the lead up to the Mardi Gras, they were full of surprises. They warned us of “sex scenes” up front, but not in the boring, old meaning of the term.

On one occasion I’d particularly wanted to see the biography of the great and terribly underrated amateur paleo-archaeologist Mary Anning, whose discoveries on the Dorset sea cliffs rewrote evolutionary history. But while she was splendidly portrayed by Kate Winslet in the movie “Ammonite”, the whole thing was about her tragic dalliance with the visiting Charlotte Murchison.

Not that I’m complaining; but it was so delicately handled that one felt like a bogan when guffawing at Lee Mack’s hilarious flights of fancy in the “Would I Lie To You?” episode that followed.

Alas, we’re now up to date with Lee and his posh opponent David Mitchell and they really don’t work as replays. But just in time, along came Sammy J and the ABC satirist Mark Humphries. Both brilliant and hilarious. And they outdid themselves recently with glorious sendups of our political leaders. One couldn’t help but think how wonderful it is that we have the freedom of speech to enjoy it.

By contrast, I must tell you the latest I’ve heard from Russia:

Vladimir Putin goes to a Moscow school to do a photo op with the kids to soften his image a little. He talks about what a wonderful nation Russia is and how he only wants the very best for his people. At the end there’s time for questions.

Little Sasha puts up her hand: “I have two questions. Why did Russians take Crimea and why are our soldiers in Ukraine?’

Putin says: “Good questions…” But just as he’s about to answer, the bell rings and the kids go to lunch.

After lunch they come back and he’s still there. They sit down and there’s time for more questions. This time little Misha puts up her hand.

“I have four questions, Mr Putin.”

“Go right ahead.”

“Why did the Russians invade Crimea?

“Why are we sending soldiers to Ukraine?

“Why did the bell go 20 minutes early for lunch?

“And where is Sasha?’

