Rebates for households that install rooftop solar

THE ACT government will provide rebates of up to $2500 to eligible low-income homeowners who install rooftop solar.

The Home Energy Support Program, which launches today (March 31), commits $50 million over four years in an attempt to improve sustainability for social and public housing, low-income owner occupiers and low performing rental properties.

The government says that by mid-2022 the program will include additional rebates of up to $2,500 for other energy efficient products, including heating and cooling systems, insulation, and hot water heat pumps.

“The program offers financial support to those in our community who need it most, including Pensioner Concession Card or Department of Veteran Affairs Gold Card holders,” said ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr

“Lower-income households tend to spend a higher proportion of their income on energy and feel the impacts of energy price increases rises the most, but these households often cannot afford to purchase energy efficient measures that will help them lower their costs. We want to ensure all households share the benefits of the shift to lower emissions homes.”

More info on the program can be found here.