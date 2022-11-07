Recycling scheme to include wine bottles

THE ACT government’s container deposit scheme, which has already seen more than 366 million cans and bottles recycled, is set to expand to include wine bottles.

Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said consultation on the planned expansion of the scheme to include wine, spirit and cordial bottles will begin next year.

“Canberrans have already recycled more than 366 million cans and bottles since the schemes’ introduction in 2018 and we want to encourage greater participation in the scheme by expanding what can be redeemed,” Steel said.

“The ACT has one of the highest redemption rates in the country for containers with South Australia.

“Expanding the types of containers that are eligible to redeem a deposit will see more containers go on to be recycled and remanufactured.”